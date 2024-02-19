Damian Counsell

Damian Counsell

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
Feb 19, 2024

I agree with (I think) everything you've said, and I appreciate you're making the case for not voting Labour , rather than for voting Tory, but - I am at the point where I feel there's a strong moral case against voting Tory. I have never known the health service be in such a state as it is now, never been worried that I or someone I care about might not get the care they need, and indeed I'm pretty sure I'm not getting the care I should be getting for my heart condition. That's a basic failure of our public services that should not be happening in the UK in 2024. But it's not even that - it's the fact that the Tories don't seem to *care*. What are they *doing* about this - or about any other day to day problem you can name? They seem to have checked out. To me that's morally unacceptable.

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André Bauer's avatar
André Bauer
Mar 15, 2024

Thing is, this issue won‘t save the Conservative and Unionist Party (again) from the beating at the polls, they so richly deserve. What people do much more care about right now, might be more urgent to them than fighting against Corbyn (and Galloway) all over again. Turds swimming in Britain’s rivers and on the beaches? The myriad problems owed to Brexit? Like food security, lack of import checks, declining export to and increasing imports from the EU, loss of rights, terrible post-Brexit trade deals, reduced funding for farmers, wrecking the NHS like never before, GP waiting lists skyrocketing, crumbling infrastructure, abolishing the rule of law, HS2, Party Gate, PPE procurement VIP Lane, Hester‘s racism, trying to pass an illegal illegal immigration bill, repeating Liz Truss’ and Kwasi Kwarteng‘s drive-by-attack on the British economy, rising taxes without any investment in infrastructure and I could still rant on. The point is reached, when people are just fed up. The Tories have lost the plot and they truly deserve a thrashing. The current leadership is, much like the Trump caucus in the US, more about ruling the unwashed masses and lining their own pockets than doing the actual work of governing. Not closing a tax hole for non-dom people, like say Rishi Sunak‘s wife, is just a mere coincidence, amirite?

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