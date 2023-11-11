Damian Counsell

Damian Counsell

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George Hawrysch
Nov 12, 2023

Helen Fry's book is (also) called 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑊𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑠 𝐻𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝐸𝑎𝑟𝑠. Just started it. Pretty good so far.

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Rbbb
Nov 13, 2023

Your reference to the Eustonite tendency is interesting. In retrospect it seems like the kind of unprincipled grouping that gets floated before collapsing at the first challenge. It is always the actual wars that separate the wheat from the chaff. These groupings only work by ignoring the hard problems. Sure some people use anti Zionism as a cover for their antisemitism, but so also do some Israelis use Zionism as a cover for anti Arab bigotry. It seems kind of symmetrical to me.

More importantly if people are going to have a theory of peace in the world without suggesting a real solution for Palestinians then it is hard take them very seriously. The Eustonites of the world (and many Zionists) basically think that the Palestinians should just go away.

Actually “think” is not the right word. “Wish” is probably better. And on the West Bank, the settlers and some parts of the current government are more of the “doing” than “wishing” sort of people.

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