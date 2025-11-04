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If you could see what I can see
…when I'm building websites
Jun 8
•
Damian Counsell
9
January 2026
Pod People; odd people; God people; pigs.
How long after the death of satire does allegory have left to live?
Jan 12
•
Damian Counsell
12
5
4
November 2025
Bluesky thinking
The latest conservative psy-op
Nov 4, 2025
•
Damian Counsell
27
4
4
March 2025
Just A Bite
Sampling Apple TV+
Mar 23, 2025
•
Damian Counsell
8
1
Counsell's Heuristics
An audio version of my most recent post of the same name
Mar 16, 2025
•
Damian Counsell
2
1
10:01
Counsell's Heuristics
Rules-of-thumb to refer to alongside Counsell's Laws
Mar 14, 2025
•
Damian Counsell
37
2
7
December 2024
120 Days Of Sod 'Em
Even if you know what you're doing, climbing onto high horses is dangerous
Dec 1, 2024
•
Damian Counsell
24
14
September 2024
Blood Libel and Ordinary Libel
A dose of the novovirus
Sep 23, 2024
•
Damian Counsell
13
2
Pop culture review round-up
A celebrity biography, a TV show, two documentaries, and a movie
Sep 16, 2024
•
Damian Counsell
15
2
Some Respite
Another apology
Sep 6, 2024
•
Damian Counsell
51
5
3
June 2024
I did Nazi that coming
FILM REVIEW: Went The Day Well?
Jun 16, 2024
•
Damian Counsell
15
4
May 2024
Dazed on a haystack
Bounty can be a blight
May 27, 2024
•
Damian Counsell
6
© 2026 Damian Counsell
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